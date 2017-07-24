By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A California teen is accused of driving under the influence and livestreaming video of a crash that killed her sister.

According to KFSN, Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, was arrested Friday and charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter while under the influence in the Merced County crash, which left her sister, 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez, dead and another girl "badly injured."

The California Highway Patrol said Sanchez was behind the wheel Friday evening when her 2003 Buick swerved, slammed through a barbed-wire fence and rolled over, KTXL reported. Sanchez's two passengers – Jacqueline and another 14-year-old girl – weren't wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car, the CHP said.

A chilling Instagram livestream that Sanchez filmed, according to family members, showed the crash and its harrowing aftermath, KFSN reported.

"I killed my sister," Sanchez said in the recording, according to KFSN. "I know I'm going to prison, but I don't care. I'm sorry, baby."

