Posted: July 31, 2017

1 Alabama inmate still on the run after 12 escape jail

1 Alabama inmate still on the run after 12 escape jail
Brady Andrew Kilpatrick

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One Alabama inmate was still on the run early Monday after 12 prisoners escaped from the Walker County Jail.

According to the Walker County Sheriff's Office, authorities are still looking for Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, of Cordova, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Officials are offering $500 for information leading to his arrest.

The following inmates were captured and in custody, the department said:  

  • Johnny Richard Hunter, 26, of Jasper, charged with burglary, theft, possession of burglars' tools, escape and CRO violation 
  • Christopher Cole Spain, 18, of Jasper, charged with failure to appear on disorderly conduct
  • Kristopher Keith Secrest, 20, of Oakman, charged with felony domestic violence and giving false information to law enforcement 
  • Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, 21, of Parrish, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude
  • Timothy Chaz Cooper, 28, of Cordova, charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft
  • Steven Sanford Hartley, 27, of Hoover, charged with property theft
  • Steven Blake Lamb, 28, of Quinton, charged with attempted murder, robbery, theft, reckless endangerment and probation revocation
  • Christopher Micheal Smith, 19, of Jasper, charged with attempted murder, burglary, unlawful breaking and entering and theft
  • Michael Adam McGuff, 30, of Jasper, charged with escape and obstructing government operations
  • Larry Inman Jr., 29, of Parrish, charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, attempting to elude and failure to appear
  • Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, of Jasper, charged with resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband and failure to appear on theft 

Authorities have not revealed how or when the inmates escaped, CNN reported

