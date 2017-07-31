1 Alabama inmate still on the run after 12 escape jail

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One Alabama inmate was still on the run early Monday after 12 prisoners escaped from the Walker County Jail.

According to the Walker County Sheriff's Office, authorities are still looking for Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, of Cordova, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Officials are offering $500 for information leading to his arrest.

Walker Co. Sheriff's Deputies still searching for Brady Kilpatrick. He is part of the 12 inmates who escaped from the county jail yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jLSJiYlQuo — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) July 31, 2017

The following inmates were captured and in custody, the department said:

Johnny Richard Hunter, 26, of Jasper, charged with burglary, theft, possession of burglars' tools, escape and CRO violation

Christopher Cole Spain, 18, of Jasper, charged with failure to appear on disorderly conduct

Kristopher Keith Secrest, 20, of Oakman, charged with felony domestic violence and giving false information to law enforcement

Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, 21, of Parrish, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude

Timothy Chaz Cooper, 28, of Cordova, charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft

Steven Sanford Hartley, 27, of Hoover, charged with property theft

Steven Blake Lamb, 28, of Quinton, charged with attempted murder, robbery, theft, reckless endangerment and probation revocation

Christopher Micheal Smith, 19, of Jasper, charged with attempted murder, burglary, unlawful breaking and entering and theft

Michael Adam McGuff, 30, of Jasper, charged with escape and obstructing government operations

Larry Inman Jr., 29, of Parrish, charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, attempting to elude and failure to appear

Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, of Jasper, charged with resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband and failure to appear on theft

Authorities have not revealed how or when the inmates escaped, CNN reported.

