Posted: September 12, 2017

3 accused of looting Florida gas station after Irma

Palm Beach County, Florida, sheriff's deputies arrested Austin Johnson, 23, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

By Hannah Winston, Palm Beach Post

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —

Two juveniles and one adult were arrested after allegedly looting a gas station in suburban West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday morning after Hurricane Irma, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8 a.m., two juveniles and 23-year-old Austin Johnson were found by deputies at the Shell gas station 2970 North Military Trail, just north of Palm Beach Lakes and west of Interstate 95. The three were found with cartons of cigarettes and packages of beer and cigars, according to investigators.

The two juveniles, whose ages were not released, were taken to the juvenile detention center and Johnson was taken to the Palm Beach County jail. All three face charges of burglary to a business during a state of emergency and grand theft.

