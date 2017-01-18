Sign in with your existing account
Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire wins $570 million jackpot
Tips on Winning the Lottery
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Did you buy your Powerball ticket in New Hampshire for Saturday's drawing? You could be $570 million richer.
The winning ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, according to Maura McCann, a spokeswoman with the New Hampshire Lottery.
The winning numbers were 12, 29, 30, 33 and 61, with a Powerball number of 26.
>> Click here or scroll down for more
>> 7 biggest lottery jackpots in US history
>> Read more trending news
