Posted: January 07, 2018

Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire wins $570 million jackpot

Tips on Winning the Lottery

Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire wins $570 million jackpot
Powerball tickets await players at a Pennsylvania convenience store. (Photo credit: William Thomas Cain / Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Did you buy your Powerball ticket in New Hampshire for Saturday's drawing? You could be $570 million richer.

The winning ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, according to Maura McCann, a spokeswoman with the New Hampshire Lottery.

The winning numbers were 12, 29, 30, 33 and 61, with a Powerball number of 26.

