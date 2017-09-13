5 dead after Florida nursing home left without power by Irma

artolympic/Getty Images/iStockphoto

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Five people have died after a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, that has been without power since Hurricane Irma swept through the region was evacuated Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Paramedics were called around 7:30 Wednesday to the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, WPLG reported.

The center is a 152-bed, skilled nurse facility located across the street from the Memorial Regional Hospital, according to the center’s website.