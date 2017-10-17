Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: October 17, 2017

2 children killed, 1 man hurt in Colorado stabbing

Comments
2 Children Killed And 1 Man Hurt After Stabbing In Colorado

Related

View Larger
2 children killed, 1 man hurt in Colorado stabbing
Crime scene (stock photo).

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —

Two children were killed and one man injured in a stabbing early Tuesday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

>> Read more trending news 

>> Click here or scroll down for more

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation