Kohei Hara/Getty Images

Wedding ceremony (stock photo).

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Better get out those tissues.

A heartwarming viral video shows the moment that a Marine's 4-year-old son burst into tears and hugged his new stepmother Saturday during a wedding tribute to the boy.

>> Watch the video here

According to WPVI, Marine Sgt. Joshua Newville's son, Gage, became emotional during his father's wedding to Senior Airman Emily Leehan in Ripley, New York.

"I want you to be safe and to try your hardest and to be a good person," Leehan said while delivering special vows she had written for the boy.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news



As the boy began to tear up, Leehan told Gage, "Don't cry," before he rushed into her arms, sobbing.

"I know that you and I will butt heads – except for right now," she continued, her voice breaking as Newville comforted his son. "But I hope, with all my heart, that as you become a grown man, you will understand my methods and realize I've only done what is best for you and that I love you."

>> Read more trending news



She added: "The last thing that I hope you learn is that you are a very special boy. You are so extremely smart, handsome and kind to others. You have helped make me into the woman I am today, and I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you."

Read more here.