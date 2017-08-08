Sign in with your existing account
Must-see: Mom's hilarious 'first day of school' photo goes viral
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
VALLEY, Ala.
—
School's back in session, and nobody is happier than this Alabama mom.
>> Watch the news report here WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports
According to WTVM, Jena Willingham's children – Wrangler, Emmy and Sykes – headed back to Beulah Elementary School in Valley on Monday. Willingham celebrated the occasion by sharing a photo of herself lounging in the pool, drink in hand, as her kids, clad in school attire, look on.
>> See the photo here
Happy First Day of School everyone!Posted by
Jena Willingham on Monday, August 7, 2017
"Happy First Day of School everyone!"
reads the now-viral post, which has been shared more than 9,000 times on Facebook.
>> Read more trending news
WTVM reported that Willingham said "her children have been arguing all summer, and she told them she was counting down the days until school starts so that she could have a pool day."
Read more here.
