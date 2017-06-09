By Edwards Antoine

On June 12th 2016, 49 people died and 53 others were injured at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, in the deadliest attack against the LGBTQ community in American history. HOT 105 will never forget the brave victims and survivors.

Thousands of us came together to save lives by giving blood, but it was those who donated in the days before who made the vital difference. If every blood donor gave just one more time each year, there would be no blood shortages.

One year later, HOT 105 & One Blood are asking once again for you to honor the injured & victims by donating blood, so that a safe & sufficient blood supply can be maintained.

Please join us at the HOT 105 Pulse Remembrance Blood Drive at Cox Media Group at 2741 North 29th Avenue in Hollywood, Monday June 12th, from 10am until 7pm!

All donors will receive a “Still Strong, Still United, Still One” T-shirt.

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org.

Still United. Still Strong. Still One. Spread Love, Not Hate.