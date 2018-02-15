Blood Drive TODAY @ HOT 105 Studios  

By Edwards Antoine

After Wednesday’s tragedy at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, OneBlood responded immediately by rushing additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

While the immediate blood needs have been met, there is a need to replenish blood supply; specifically O Negative. O Negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat trauma patients.

Please join us at the HOT 105 Studios at 2741 North 29th Avenue in Hollywood, just west of I-95’s Sheridan Street exit, TODAY - Thursday February 15th, from 12noon until 7pm!

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type visit oneblood.org.