WATCH: Michael Phelps races great white shark ... sort of

FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Discovery Channel's Shark Week's opening lineup Sunday, July 23, includes 'Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White,' with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
In Discovery's highly anticipated Shark Week special "Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White," the 28-time Olympic medalist wore a special wetsuit and monofin to take on a great white – well, sort of – in a 100-meter race.
Unfortunately for fans, Phelps, with a time of 38.1 seconds, lost by 2 seconds. But that wasn't the biggest disappointment: Instead of facing a real shark, Phelps was shown alongside a computer simulation of a great white. The shark's "time" in the race was based on speed data collected by scientists.
