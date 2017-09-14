Now Playing
Posted: September 15, 2017

Trump demands ESPN apologize for anchor's tweets

FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas.
FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. ESPN says it has accepted the apology of its "Sportscenter" host Jemele Hill for tweeting earlier this week that President Donald Trump was a "white supremacist" and "bigot." (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Trump demands ESPN apologize for anchor's tweets
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from Florida after viewing damage from Hurricane Irma.

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON —

President Donald Trump is calling on ESPN to apologize days after one of the sports network's anchors called him a "white supremacist" and "bigot."

ESPN said Thursday it had accepted the apology of its "SportsCenter" host Jemele Hill for her tweets about Trump Monday. Hill said Thursday she was sorry for causing her employer trouble.

ESPN has repeatedly said Hill's comments don't reflect the view of the network. But that apparently hasn't satisfied Trump. He demanded on Twitter early Friday that ESPN "Apologize for untruth!"

The president also took a shot at falling ESPN subscriber numbers, writing: "ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers."

The network didn't immediately issue a response to the president's comments Friday.

