Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: August 01, 2017

'Sweet Valley High' movie reportedly in the works, lands 'Legally Blonde' writer

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Actresses Brittany Daniel (L) and Cynthia Daniel attend Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
David Livingston/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Actresses Brittany Daniel (L) and Cynthia Daniel attend Hollywood Unites for the 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Related

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sweet Valley's Wakefield twins are reportedly taking their identical blonde tresses, Pacific Ocean-hued eyes and "perfect size 6 figures" to the big screen.

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has tapped "Legally Blonde" writer Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Harper Dill, who writes for Fox's "The Mick," to work on a film adaptation of the popular "Sweet Valley High" young-adult novels by Francine Pascal. 

>> Read more trending news

The cult-classic book series, which debuted in 1983, focuses on teen twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield and their soap opera-style lives in idyllic Sweet Valley, California. The franchise includes multiple spin-off book series, two modern-day reboots published in 2011 and 2012, and a 1990s TV show starring real-life twins Brittany and Cynthia Daniel.

Read more here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation