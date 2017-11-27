Soul Train Awards 2017: Complete winners list

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Posted: November 27, 2017
Soul Train Awards 2017: Complete winners list
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for BET
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 05: Anthony Anderson (L) presents the Legend Award to Toni Braxton onstage at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for BET)
By
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Bruno Mars won big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, taking home five awards. Check out the
full list of winners from the show, which aired Sunday night on BET:
>> PHOTOS: Soul Train Awards 2017 red carpet
>> PHOTOS: Soul Train Awards 2017 show
Don Cornelius Legend Award: Toni Braxton
Lady of Soul Award: SWV
Best New Artist: SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist: Bruno Mars
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist: SZA
Soul Train Certified Award: Bell Biv Devoe, Ledisi
Video of the Year: Bruno Mars, "24k Magic"
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Lecrae
Album/Mixtape of the Year: Bruno Mars, "24k Magic"
Rhythm & Bars Award: Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Song of the Year: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles and Raphael Saadiq, "Cranes in the Sky"
Best Dance Performance: Bruno Mars, "24k Magic"
Best Collaboration: DJ Khaled, "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) in the Sky"
>> Read more trending news
Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself