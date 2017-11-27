Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: November 27, 2017

Soul Train Awards 2017: Complete winners list

Comments
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 05: Anthony Anderson (L) presents the Legend Award to Toni Braxton onstage at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for BET)
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for BET
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 05: Anthony Anderson (L) presents the Legend Award to Toni Braxton onstage at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for BET)

Related

Photos: Soul Train Awards 2017 red carpet
Photos: Soul Train Awards 2017 red carpet
Photos: Soul Train Awards 2017 show
Photos: Soul Train Awards 2017 show

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bruno Mars won big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, taking home five awards. Check out the full list of winners from the show, which aired Sunday night on BET:

>> PHOTOS: Soul Train Awards 2017 red carpet

>> PHOTOS: Soul Train Awards 2017 show

  • Don Cornelius Legend Award: Toni Braxton
  • Lady of Soul Award: SWV
  • Best New Artist: SZA
  • Best R&B/Soul Male Artist: Bruno Mars
  • Best R&B/Soul Female Artist: SZA
  • Soul Train Certified Award: Bell Biv Devoe, Ledisi
  • Video of the Year: Bruno Mars, "24k Magic"
  • Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Lecrae
  • Album/Mixtape of the Year: Bruno Mars, "24k Magic"
  • Rhythm & Bars Award: Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
  • Song of the Year: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
  • The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles and Raphael Saadiq, "Cranes in the Sky"
  • Best Dance Performance: Bruno Mars, "24k Magic"
  • Best Collaboration: DJ Khaled, "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller) in the Sky"

>> Read more trending news

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation