Rush Limbaugh evacuates studio ahead of Hurricane Irma

FILE - This May 14, 2012 file photo shows conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh speaking during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Limbaugh has created a storm of his own by suggesting that the "panic" caused by Hurricane Irma benefits retailers, the media and politicians who are seeking action on climate change. Al Roker, the "Today" show weatherman, said on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, that Limbaugh was putting people's lives at risk. (AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)

The Associated Press