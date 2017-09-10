Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: September 11, 2017

Richard Branson shares photos of Hurricane Irma damage on his private island

Comments
Sir Richard Branson shared photo and video on Instagram of damage to his private island, Necker, after Hurricane Irma.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images/Getty Images
Sir Richard Branson shared photo and video on Instagram of damage to his private island, Necker, after Hurricane Irma.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Virgin founder Richard Branson is picking up the pieces on his private island after Hurricane Irma brought massive devastation to parts of the Caribbean.

Branson hunkered down in his Necker Island wine cellar as Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean, and on Monday, he announced he was headed for Puerto Rico but will soon return to the island to help residents rebuild.

>> Read more trending news

“Much of the buildings and vegetation on Necker has been destroyed or badly damaged,” he wrote on his blog. “This story is about the tens of thousands of people who have lost their homes and their livelihoods. We have spent the past two days visiting team members who live on Virgin Gorda and as many people as possible, distributing aid, water and supplies.”

He added, “We have seen first-hand just how ferocious and unforgiving this storm was.”

Branson shared images and video of the devastation on Instagram as the storm ripped through the island.

On Sunday, he tweeted that he will be coordinating with families to help with relief efforts.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation