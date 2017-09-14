Planet Fitness: Facilities FREE until further notice

Planet Fitness is welcoming anyone in the Miami, FL area impacted by Hurricane Irma to use their facilities free of charge, such as showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities (no membership needed).

Planet Fitness locations in the Miami, FL area have now reopened and the clubs are welcoming anyone in impacted communities to utilize the amenities free of charge, including access to shower facilities*, fitness equipment, massage chairs, and more. Hours vary by location; non-members must simply show ID and sign into the guest register.

Effective starting Thursday, September 14, until further notice

To find a Miami area club near you, visit www.planetfitness.com and call to confirm if your nearest club is open.