2018 Oscars Top Nominations

FILE PHOTO: An Oscar Statue inside The Oscars Greenroom, Designed By Rolex at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Who will be among the Hollywood elite to vie for this year’s Academy Awards? The nominations were announced Tuesday morning by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis served as hosts from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Leading the pack was “The Shape of Water” with 13 nominations, including best picture, original screenplay and best director. It was one fewer than the record, according to The Washington Post.

The war movie “Dunkirk” earned eight nominations, including best picture, but it was snubbed in the acting categories, The Washington Post reported.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” received seven nominations, including best picture, leading actress and supporting actor.

The Oscar ceremony will be held on March 4 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

