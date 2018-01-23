Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: January 23, 2018

OSCAR NOMINATIONS: ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Three Billboards,’  lead nominees

Comments
2018 Oscars Top Nominations

Related

View Larger
OSCAR NOMINATIONS: ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Three Billboards,’  lead nominees
FILE PHOTO: An Oscar Statue inside The Oscars Greenroom, Designed By Rolex at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Photos: 2018 Academy Awards nominees
Photos: 2018 Academy Awards nominees

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Who will be among the Hollywood elite to vie for this year’s Academy Awards? The nominations were announced Tuesday morning by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis served as hosts from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Leading the pack was “The Shape of Water” with 13 nominations, including best picture, original screenplay and best director. It was one fewer than the record, according to The Washington Post.

The war movie “Dunkirk” earned eight nominations, including best picture, but it was snubbed in the acting categories, The Washington Post reported.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” received seven nominations, including best picture, leading actress and supporting actor.

The Oscar ceremony will be held on March 4 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

>> Read more trending news 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

You Served Us Now It’s Time We Serve You!

You Served Us Now It’s Time We Serve You!

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation