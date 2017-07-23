Now Playing
Posted: July 23, 2017

New 'Justice League' trailer, movie poster revealed at Comic-Con

Moderator Chris Hardwick, foreground right, takes a selfie with from left, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher at the Warner Bros.
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Moderator Chris Hardwick, foreground right, takes a selfie with from left, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher at the Warner Bros. "Justice League" panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Superhero fans, rejoice: A new "Justice League" trailer and movie poster have been revealed at Comic-Con in San Diego.

>> Watch the trailer here

>> PHOTOS: Comic-Con cosplay

Time reported that the trailer released Saturday "hints at the appearance of a mysterious hero," possibly Superman or a Green Lantern. 

>> WATCH: Gal Gadot cheers up teary-eyed girl dressed as Wonder Woman at Comic-Con

>> Read more trending news

The poster, which features Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), features the words, "You can't save the world alone."

>> See the poster here

