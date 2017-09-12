Now Playing
Posted: September 12, 2017

Networks set aside hour for hurricane benefit

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

A one-hour hurricane relief benefit originally intended to help Texas victims of Harvey but expanded to help people affected by Irma, is set to air across more than a dozen television networks on Tuesday.

The "Hand in Hand" telethon will originate from Los Angeles but also will feature stages in New York and Nashville, Tennessee. Beyonce, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Timberlake are among the stars scheduled to participate.

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, HBO, MTV, BET and Univision are among the networks carrying the telethon. Several organizations will benefit, including the United Way and Save the Children.

Houston rap artist Bun B and Hollywood talent manager Scooter Braun organized the event.

The benefit is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern.

