Ray Bolger (1904-1987), US actor, Jack Haley (1897-1979), US actor, Judy Garland (1922-1969), US actress and singer, and Bert Lahr (1895-1967), US actor and comedian, all in costume as they dance along the yellow brick road in a publicity still from the film, 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. The musical, adapted from the novel by L Frank Baum (1856-1919) and directed by Victor Fleming (1889-1949), starred Bolger as the 'Scarecrow', Haley as the 'Tin Man', Garland as 'Dorthy Gale', and Lahr as the 'Cowardly Lion'. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)