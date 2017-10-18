Now Playing
Posted: October 18, 2017

Posted: October 18, 2017

Must-see: High school dance team's 'Wizard of Oz' homecoming routine goes viral

High School Dance Team Goes Viral For “Wizard of Oz” Routine

Must-see: High school dance team's 'Wizard of Oz' homecoming routine goes viral
Ray Bolger (1904-1987), US actor, Jack Haley (1897-1979), US actor, Judy Garland (1922-1969), US actress and singer, and Bert Lahr (1895-1967), US actor and comedian, all in costume as they dance along the yellow brick road in a publicity still from the film, 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. The musical, adapted from the novel by L Frank Baum (1856-1919) and directed by Victor Fleming (1889-1949), starred Bolger as the 'Scarecrow', Haley as the 'Tin Man', Garland as 'Dorthy Gale', and Lahr as the 'Cowardly Lion'. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAHUARITA, Ariz. —

There's no place like homecoming at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona.

According to the Arizona Republic, the school's Performing Arts Crew dance team, aka PAC, recently took the school gymnasium – and the internet – by storm with a "Wizard of Oz"-themed shimmy down the yellow brick road.

The eye-popping routine quickly went viral, raking in 1.45 million views since it was posted late last month.

