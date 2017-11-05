Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 04: Larry David speaks onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Larry David's controversial "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue apparently curbed some Twitter users' enthusiasm for the comedian's stint as host.

David, who won over “SNL” fans with his portrayal of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential campaign, kicked off Saturday's episode with a stand-up bit that included jokes referencing the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the Holocaust.

“A lot of sexual harassment stuff in the news of late, and I couldn’t help but notice a very disturbing pattern emerging, which is that many of the predators — not all, but many of them — are Jews. And I have three words to say to that: Oy vey iz mir (woe is me)," David said.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star also joked about hitting on women in concentration camps.

"I've always been obsessed with women, and I've often wondered if I'd grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking women out in the camp? I think I would," David quipped, adding, "Of course, the problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp."

Critics took to Twitter to blast David. Check out some of the comments below:



Larry David is making jokes about hitler and harassment of women! God this is awful and awkward! #snl #SNL2017 — Cassidy (@_Cx2_) November 5, 2017

Larry David making a joke about hitting on women in concentration camps #SNL #awkward pic.twitter.com/tmcWADk4n5 — Melissa S. (@omgitsmeli) November 5, 2017

Just when you thought Larry David's #SNL monologue couldn't get worse, he joked about seducing women in concentration camps. Wow. #HeBombed — Dan Riley (@ThreeColumnsArt) November 5, 2017

I’m not a Jew, but I’m low-key offended by Larry David’s holocaust jokes on #SNL. Not cool. — Ebony Empress (@ShanondaStar) November 5, 2017

Many fans, however, spoke in David's defense:



Oh look. A bunch of non Jews are telling Larry David, a Jew, he can't make holocaust jokes. I hate 2017 #SNL — Ya Boy (@CM_Sean) November 5, 2017

People offended by Larry David would have passed out from shock listening to comedy in the 1970's. Comedians are edgy and uncomfortable. — Carlie (@Carlie101) November 5, 2017

Seriously. If you thought Larry David's monologue was offensive. Your brain would explode at the first 5 seasons of #SNL — Selena (@hatrackstuffing) November 5, 2017