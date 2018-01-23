Sign in with your existing account
Meryl Streep, Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro and more react to 2018 Oscar nominations
2018 Oscars Top Nominations
By
Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES
—
Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis were at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday to
announce the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards. “The Shape of Water,” “Get Out,” “Dunkirk” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” were among the films receiving multiple nominations.
Some of the nominees have made history, including Jordan Peele, who is the first black filmmaker
nominated for writing, producing and directing in the same year for “Get Out.” Mary J. Blige is the first person in the history of the awards to be nominated for best supporting actress and best original song in the same year for”Mudbound.” Vox reported that Christopher Plummer, nominated for best supporting actor for “All the Money in the World,” is the oldest nominee for acting at age 88.
“The Post” was
largely snubbed, but Meryl Streep earned her 21st Oscar nomination for best actress.
Here are some reactions from nominees, shared on Twitter and in
statements to EW.com, for this year’s Oscars:
