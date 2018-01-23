Now Playing
Posted: January 23, 2018

Meryl Streep, Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro and more react to 2018 Oscar nominations

2018 Oscars Top Nominations

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis were at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday to announce the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards. “The Shape of Water,” “Get Out,” “Dunkirk” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” were among the films receiving multiple nominations.

Some of the nominees have made history, including Jordan Peele, who is the first black filmmaker nominated for writing, producing and directing in the same year for “Get Out.” Mary J. Blige is the first person in the history of the awards to be nominated for best supporting actress and best original song in the same year for”Mudbound.” Vox reported that Christopher Plummer, nominated for best supporting actor for “All the Money in the World,” is the oldest nominee for acting at age 88.

“The Post” was largely snubbed, but Meryl Streep earned her 21st Oscar nomination for best actress.

Here are some reactions from nominees, shared on Twitter and in statements to EW.com, for this year’s Oscars:

