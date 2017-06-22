What You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM and SWAROVSKI on September 8, 2017 in New York City.

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty line sparked criticism this week with a tweet about an open casting call for women in Los Angeles, Teen Vogue reports.

"Calling all faces!" the ad reads. "We are excited to announce an open model casting call in the LA area for several upcoming KKW beauty campaigns."

The ad continues: "The call is open to all women 18+."

Attention LA area beauties! Join our open casting call for a chance to be featured in an upcoming #KKWBeauty campaign. Details below! pic.twitter.com/loi8XjWOfT — KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) December 12, 2017

But the tweet didn't fly with everyone. In a now-deleted tweet, beauty blogger James Charles wrote: "Sister @KimKardashian! There are thousands of boys in cosmetics who love you & I'm sure would be honored to slay a photo shoot for you! This is disappointing."

He added that Kardashian West "is a legend" and one of his "role models."

thanks for an amazing evening sister @kimkardashian 🌹 full review of @kkwbeauty launch is now live on my channel! ❤️ A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Others made similar comments. Check out some of them below:



why just women sis — Jonny (@HEYJonnyl01) December 12, 2017

Why just women — Miss Zac (@Oshes) December 12, 2017

@jamescharles deserved the right to try ok bye — SDong/INDECISIVE (@SydneyyyyyLynn) December 12, 2017