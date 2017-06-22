Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2017

Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty open casting call for women sparks criticism

What You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty open casting call for women sparks criticism
Kim Kardashian attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM and SWAROVSKI on September 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty line sparked criticism this week with a tweet about an open casting call for women in Los Angeles, Teen Vogue reports.

"Calling all faces!" the ad reads. "We are excited to announce an open model casting call in the LA area for several upcoming KKW beauty campaigns."

The ad continues: "The call is open to all women 18+."

But the tweet didn't fly with everyone. In a now-deleted tweet, beauty blogger James Charles wrote: "Sister @KimKardashian! There are thousands of boys in cosmetics who love you & I'm sure would be honored to slay a photo shoot for you! This is disappointing."

He added that Kardashian West "is a legend" and one of his "role models."

