FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pop star Justin Bieber reportedly hit a member of the paparazzi with his pickup truck late Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California.

>> Justin Bieber cancels last leg of Purpose World Tour

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bieber accidentally hit the 57-year-old man about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamilton Drive and Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills police said. CNN reported that City Church had just held a service at the nearby Saban Theatre.

>> Read more trending news



TMZ and other outlets, including ABC News, posted a video of Bieber starting his truck, which is surrounded by paparazzi. The photographer is shown walking toward Bieber's vehicle as Bieber begins to drive away. The truck then hits the man. Bieber also appears to try to help the man after the incident.

>> Watch the clip here

BREAKING: Witnesses say Justin Bieber hit a photographer in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening. Police say it appears to be an accident. pic.twitter.com/tTqgKmAkGb — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) July 27, 2017

The man is being treated at a nearby hospital for "injuries that were not life-threatening," the LA Times reported. Bieber was not injured.

CNN reported that no one was cited in the crash.

Bieber recently made headlines when he canceled the remaining dates of his "Purpose" tour "due to unforeseen circumstances."

>> See the post here