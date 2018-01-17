INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 15: Musician Glenn Frey of The Eagles performs at the grand opening of the newly renovated Forum on January 15, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The widow of late Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey is suing the New York City hospital that treated her husband before his death in 2016.

According to Reuters, Cindy Frey filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Mount Sinai Hospital and gastroenterologist Steven Itzkowitz of negligence while treating the musician, who had ulcerative colitis, in late 2015.

>> Read more trending news

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that "Frey was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled" because Itzkowitz and the hospital did not properly diagnose, treat or disclose the risks of treatment to him, Reuters reported.

Frey died Jan. 18, 2016, after suffering "complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia," the band said in a statement at the time. He was 67.

Eagles manager Irving Azoff previously told The Wrap that rheumatoid arthritis medications were partly to blame for Frey's death.

“The colitis and pneumonia were side effects from all the meds,” Azoff said.

Cindy Frey is seeking "unspecified damages," Reuters reported.

Read more here.