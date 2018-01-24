‘Storm Chasers’ Joel Taylor died on cruise ship

Joel Taylor, Star Of 'Storm Chasers', Dead At 38

“Storm Chasers” star Joel Taylor, 38, was on board a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship when he was found dead on the vessel.

People reported that the family of the former reality star flew to Puerto Rico on Wednesday to identify his body after he was found in his cabin. An autopsy has yet to be performed and cause of death is unknown at this time.

“The U.S. Coast Guard in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was notified today in the afternoon by the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise ship that they had a death on board,” Ricardo Castrodad, public affairs officer for the Coast Guard’s San Juan sector, told People.

“As is our standard procedure, law enforcement was notified and responded to the ship when it arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, January 23,” Owen Torres, Royal Caribbean manager of global corporate communications, told People.

An investigation into his death is ongoing, but the Coast Guard has not yet inspected the ship.

“We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the 38-year-old male guest from the United States who died while onboard Harmony of the Seas. A member of our Care Team is providing support and assistance to his family,” Torres said.

People reported that the ship was hosting Atlantis Events’ all-gay Caribbean Cruise and was scheduled to return to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 27.

On Tuesday, Taylor’s “Storm Chasers” co-star Reed Timmer paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing, “RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”