Posted: January 22, 2018

Neil Diamond diagnosed with Parkinson’s, retiring from touring

Neil Diamond performs at the 84th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center on November 30, 2016 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Neil Diamond performs at the 84th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center on November 30, 2016 in New York City.

By Melissa Ruggieri, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Neil Diamond will retire from touring due to a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

The renowned singer-songwriter announced the news in a statement Monday that said his doctors advised that he cancel the upcoming leg of his 50th anniversary tour set for Australia and New Zealand.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring,” Diamond said. “I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows. I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks go out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Diamond turns 77 on Wednesday and, in a bittersweet turn, this weekend will be honored at the Grammy Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The storied songwriter behind such chestnuts as “Love on the Rocks,” “I Am, I Said,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “Heartlight” and dozens more, launched his anniversary tour in April 2017.

His most recent non-holiday album, “Melody Road,” was released in 2014.

