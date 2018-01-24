Laverne Cox makes history on cover of Cosmopolitan magazine

What You Need To Know About Laverne Cox

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 18: Laverne Cox attends the Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration at Dolby Theatre on January 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

One “Orange is the New Black” star is helping Cosmopolitan magazine make history.

According to Mashable, Laverne Cox made history by appearing as the first trans cover girl for the magazine. Cosmopolitan South Africa’s #SayYesToLove issue is set to come out in February 2018 and features a number of LGBT figures and activists.

What’s even more significant is that South Africa made sexual orientation-based discrimination illegal in the country’s constitution in 1996. The country also made history in 2006 by becoming the first African country to legalize same-sex marriage and the fifth county in the world to do so.

Cox received congratulations for the groundbreaking appearance.

congrats @lavernecox on becoming Cosmo’s first ever openly trans cover girl!! you look amazing, sis ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/wr7WGJKaIc — James Michael (@JMN) January 22, 2018

OMG @Lavernecox ON THE COVER OF @CosmopolitanSA IS AN ABSOLUTE REVELATION!! Laverne, you are a bottomless well of inspiration!! GET IT!! GET ALL OF IT!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🧡 #TransIsBeautiful #COSMOxLaverne — Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) January 22, 2018

I'm hoping this amazing new issue of @CosmopolitanSA signals a turning point for magazines, especially here.



Inclusivity and understanding should always be in season 😘 — POST MALUME☕ (@iamDasKapital) January 22, 2018

Congrats @Lavernecox on making history again as the first out trans Cosmo cover girlhttps://t.co/VKfiIT7kSd — Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) January 22, 2018

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” Cox told the publication. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.”