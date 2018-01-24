Now Playing
Posted: January 24, 2018

Laverne Cox makes history on cover of Cosmopolitan magazine

What You Need To Know About Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox makes history on cover of Cosmopolitan magazine
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 18: Laverne Cox attends the Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration at Dolby Theatre on January 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

One “Orange is the New Black” star is helping Cosmopolitan magazine make history.

According to Mashable, Laverne Cox made history by appearing as the first trans cover girl for the magazine. Cosmopolitan South Africa’s #SayYesToLove issue is set to come out in February 2018 and features a number of LGBT figures and activists.

What’s even more significant is that South Africa made sexual orientation-based discrimination illegal in the country’s constitution in 1996. The country also made history in 2006 by becoming the first African country to legalize same-sex marriage and the fifth county in the world to do so.

Cox received congratulations for the groundbreaking appearance.

“Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light,” Cox told the publication. “Let go of fear and live a fun, fearless life. If I can do it, you can do it.”

