Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: June 21, 2017

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO, report says

Comments

Related

View Larger
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick resigns as CEO, report says
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while heâs gone. Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in a memo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN FRANCISCO —

The co-founder of ride-sharing company Uber has reportedly resigned as CEO.

According to The New York Times, Travis Kalanick is stepping down “after a shareholder revolt made it untenable for him to stay on at the company.”

>> Read more trending news

>> Click here or scroll down for more

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation